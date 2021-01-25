Heavy snow to hit some US regions as rain, icy mix expected in others

Much of the U.S. will be active this week as heavy snow will hit some regions, while others will receive an icy mix and rain.

Our first storm impacting the Midwest will bring measurable snow from Kansas up into Michigan. Some spots could get 8 inches to 12 inches.

Accumulating ice also will be possible across regions where temperatures hover right at the freezing mark.

WINTER STORM SYSTEMS TO HIT BOTH COASTS IN ONE-TWO PUNCH

Heavy rain and some thunderstorms will be possible for parts of the Mississippi, Tennessee and Ohio Valley. On Tuesday, the system will spread across the Eastern Seaboard.

The West is going to get incredible amounts of rain along the coast and mountain snow over the next week.

Despite causing issues in terms of tough travel and flooding, overall, this is very good news to relieve some of the extreme to exceptional drought.