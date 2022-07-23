Heat wave responsible for multiple deaths across US

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The heat wave reaching much of the United States is responsible for multiple deaths in July as temperatures continue reaching record highs in much of the country.

In some parts of southern Utah and northern Arizona, heat indices were expected to reach 105, with some areas reaching 110. Some areas in the Northeast will see temperatures in the 100s with heat indices as high as 110, according to the National Weather Service, which says that most of the country will be engulfed in “dangerous” heat.

The hot temperatures in July are to blame for the deaths of at least 19 people in America.

At least 12 heat-related deaths were confirmed between July 10 and July 16 in Maricopa County, according to ABC 15.

The 12 deaths contribute to a total of 29 heat-related deaths in the county so far in 2022.

Kansas City health officials are investigating six deaths that happened in July that could be heat related as well, according to the Kansas City Star.

Dallas County in Texas reported its first heat-related death on July 21, stating that a 66-year-old female who had underlying health conditions died, according to a press release from the Dallas County Health and Human Services.

“We are very saddened to report our first heat-related death this season,” said Dr. Phillip Huang, director of the DCHHS. “We are experiencing extreme heat this season, and this again reminds us how important it is to take every possible precaution. Hydrate constantly and limit your time outdoors to protect against the intense heat.”

A 22-year-old man died of suspected dehydration and heat exhaustion while at Badlands National Park in South Dakota, according to KEVN.

To avoid heat-related illnesses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that people reduce their amount of time spent in the heat, stay indoors, schedule activities outdoors carefully, wear sunscreen, and drink plenty of fluids.