Heat wave over Northwest, Rockies persists as thunderstorms likely for upper Midwest

The heat wave that has brought record-breaking temperatures to the Northwest and northern Rockies persists this week, while Gulf Coast States will also remain very hot.

HEAVY RAIN TRIGGERS FLOODING AND WATER RESCUES IN SOUTHEASTERN MISSOURI

Heading into the weekend, that dome of high pressure will expand into the central U.S. and spread into the eastern half of the country next week.

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms are likely for the upper Midwest on Wednesday.

This comes as heavy rain and storms will move into the Southwest over the course of the next few days, with a tropical surge of moisture from the Pacific.

Meanwhile, some rain is in the forecast for Hawaii.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, there won’t be enough for it to be beneficial for areas still dealing with wildfires.