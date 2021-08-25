Heat wave leaves US sweltering as watches, warnings in effect

Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect across the Mississippi and Ohio River Valleys on Wednesday as heat indices climb into the 105 to 115-degree range.

Excessive Heat Watches will be upgraded to Warnings across the Southwest for the second half of the week as intense heat builds there.

Scattered severe storms will move across the Midwest with primarily damaging winds and heavy downpours.

TENNESSEE FLOODING BROUGHT HEROISM AS WELL AS TRAGEDY

The tropics are beginning to get active again with a few things to keep an eye on.

A disturbance in the Caribbean will have the chance to form into a tropical depression or storm as it moves near the Yucatan Peninsula this weekend, then into the southwestern Gulf on Sunday and Monday.

Another disturbance southeast of Bermuda may become better organized but will remain east of Bermuda in open ocean.