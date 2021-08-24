Heat wave emerges as Henri exits US

A fairly-quiet weather day is ahead as we say goodbye to what’s left of Henri exiting the coast.

We still have flood watches and warnings from portions of the Northeast into New England as Henri’s remnant circulation brings additional heavy downpours to recently-soaked ground.

The heat is the biggest story for millions this week.

Excessive Heat Warnings are posted across the lower Mississippi River Valley with more widespread Heat Advisories stretching into the mid-Mississippi River Valley and Plains through midweek as heat indices climb into the 105 to 115-degree range.

More than 100 large wildfires continue to burn across the West with no real weather relief in the next week or so.