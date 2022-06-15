Heat threatens cities, temperatures pass triple digits

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dangerous heat is the lead story on Wednesday, with temperatures soaring past record levels from Michigan to Florida.

HOW GARDENERS CAN CONTROL PESTS, PROTECT POLLINATORS

High humidity will make it feel oppressive with many cities passing the 100-degree mark.

California and Arizona are also experiencing extreme heat, with daytime high temperatures also getting into the triple digits.

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will fire up across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes.

Several tornadoes along with hail, damaging winds and heavy rain could bring flash flooding.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another region of stronger storms will also threaten areas from the Interior Northeast and down into the Southeast.