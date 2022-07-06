Heat, humidity will threaten Plains, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An active pattern of showers and thunderstorms will continue over the next few days from the High Plains to the Mid-Atlantic and down into the Southeast.

Hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes with heavy rain could lead to flash flooding in some spots.

Meanwhile, extreme heat continues to be the big story from the central and southern Plains through the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast.

Temperatures will be in the high 90s and exceed 100 degrees, with oppressive humidity making it dangerous to be outside for long periods of time.

Be sure to check on those who are vulnerable in these types of conditions.