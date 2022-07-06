FOX News 

Heat, humidity will threaten Plains, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An active pattern of showers and thunderstorms will continue over the next few days from the High Plains to the Mid-Atlantic and down into the Southeast.

BONNIE STRENGTHENS INTO MAJOR HURRICANE OFF OF MEXICO

The threat of severe storms across the country
(Credit: Fox News)

Hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes with heavy rain could lead to flash flooding in some spots.

The national rain forecast
(Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, extreme heat continues to be the big story from the central and southern Plains through the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast.

The Wednesday heat index in the Plains
(Credit: Fox News)

Temperatures will be in the high 90s and exceed 100 degrees, with oppressive humidity making it dangerous to be outside for long periods of time.

Heat alerts through Friday across the southern U.S.
(Credit: Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Be sure to check on those who are vulnerable in these types of conditions.