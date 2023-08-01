Heat, humidity will make temperatures feel over 100 degrees for millions of Americans

Excessive heat warnings and advisories continue for sections of the central and southern Plains and into the Lower Mississippi Valley and Gulf Coast.

High temperatures combined with humidity will make it feel well over 100 degrees for millions of people.

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday for parts of the northern Plains.

Heavy rain and the risk of flooding will target sections of the mid-Mississippi Valley over the next few days.