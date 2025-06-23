Heart-stopping video shows helicopter flip and crash near Michigan waterfront restaurant

​

A harrowing video shows the moment a helicopter crash-landed behind a waterfront restaurant in Clay Township, Michigan, on Sunday.

The TikTok video appears to show the red aircraft attempting to land, before flipping and crashing into the ground near the Cabana Blue restaurant.

Nearby bystanders were heard screaming and yelling, “Oh my God,” as the helicopter crashed, sending a plume of dust and debris into the air.

Weekend boaters watched in horror as they drifted by.

“You got that on video?” a female asked the person filming.

“I did,” the person responded, clearly in dismay. “Is he OK?”

The video quickly cut out as the pair discussed driving over to the scene to check on passengers.

No injuries were confirmed, according to a report from Click On Detroit.

The number of passengers on board and cause of the crash is unclear.

Clay Township police did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital.