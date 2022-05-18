Health Secretary Xavier Becerra tests positive for coronavirus while in Germany for G7 meetings

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday ahead of meetings in Germany with health ministers from other G7 countries.

“He is fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19, and is experiencing mild symptoms. He will continue to perform his duties as HHS Secretary, working in isolation,” HHS spokesperson Sarah Lovenheim said in a statement.

“HHS has consulted with, and taken every step advised and required by, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and German public health authorities.”

Becerra last visited the White House on Thursday and President Biden is not considered a close contact, Lovenheim said.