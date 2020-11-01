Hayride in Florida struck by vehicle, several airlifted to nearby hospitals

A Halloween hayride in Florida ended in tragedy when the trailer was struck by a vehicle, seriously injuring several people, according to news reports.

About 30 people were on the 24-foot trailer when it was hit Saturday night in Cottondale, about 76 miles west of Tallahassee, WJHG-TV reported.

The Florida Highway Patrol could not immediately provide details about the crash, including the extent of the injuries, the station said.

According to WDHN-TV, the trailer was struck around 6:30 p.m., causing several people to be ejected.

The station said the driver of the vehicle was among those injured and was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Dothan. The other victims were also airlifted.

The incident came one day after 10 people, including a 2-year-old boy, were critically injured when a pick-up truck rear-ended a hayride trailer being pulled by an ATV in rural Pearl River County in Mississippi, the Clarion-Ledger said.

That collision knocked the trailer off the road and about 30 yards into a wooded area.

Last week, a 32-year-old woman was killed and 17 others injured in Hancock County, Illinois, when the driver of a tractor pulling a hayride trailer lost control and veered into a ravine, ABC News in Chicago reported.

