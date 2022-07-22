Hawley doesn’t ‘regret anything’ he did Jan. 6 after House panel assails his conduct

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Josh Hawley says he doesn’t have any regrets about what he did on January 6, after the House committee investigating the attack spotlighted his actions that day in its most recent hearing Thursday evening.

“No, I don’t regret anything on that day, I would do it again,” Hawley, R-Mo., said Friday when asked by Fox News Digital if he regretted waving at a crowd of protesters as he entered the Capitol that day, in a picture that eventually went viral.

The comment came after the committee included new footage of Hawley on that day running in the Capitol as the mob Trump supporters breached the building. Hawley spoke to Fox News Digital at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit.

“Always an honor to be attacked by the January Sixth clown car,” Hawley also told Fox News Digital. “And that’s what it really is. I mean, this is an attempt to talk about anything other than the Democrats record, their obsession with President Trump, their obsession with people who have supported MAGA voters, who are MAGA voters, and their effort to demonize half the country.”

Hawley added: “So, you know, I imagine they’ll go right on doing it because they don’t want to talk about what voters actually want to talk about.”

Hawley that day voted to reject both the electoral votes from Pennsylvania and Arizona. He was the senator who led the objection to Pennsylvania’s electoral votes.

Former President Donald Trump and his allies were encouraging senators and members of Congress to reject electors ahead of January 6. They claimed without proof that the elections were stolen for then-President-elect Joe Biden in those states.

Trump held a rally on the Ellipse the morning of January 6, as Congress was preparing to certify the Electoral College results. But a crowd of Trump’s supporters breached the Capitol, forcing hundreds of lawmakers and former Vice President Mike Pence into hiding.

The January 6 Committee members say they are investigating the days and weeks leading up to the attack, the attack itself, and the immediate aftermath of it, with the goal of establishing who is responsible. They argue that it’s Trump.

Republicans, meanwhile, charge that the committee is illegitimate because House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., would not seat the members chosen for it by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. With only two Republicans on the committee – both chosen by Pelosi – the Republicans say the panel amounts to a political witch hunt.

“The only thing they care about is tearing down their political opponents,” Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., who was rejected from the committee by Pelosi, said on “Hannity” Thursday.

Thursday night’s hearing is expected to be the last one for the committee until at least September, although it has scheduled surprise hearings before. Members of the committee emphasize that it continues to collect additional information on the attack and Trump’s alleged role in inspiring it.

