Hawaii tour helicopter crashes on remote Kauai beach, 1 injured

A tour helicopter in Hawaii crashed into a remote beach on the Hawaiian Island of Kauai, injuring one person onboard, officials said Tuesday.

One pilot and four passengers were aboard the Jack Harter helicopter at the time of the crash on Honopu Beach at approximately 1:40 p.m., the Kauai Fire Department said in a news release.

One passenger suffered a back injury, while the three others and the pilot reported that they were not injured in the crash.

Fire officials shared a photograph from the beach showing a crumpled helicopter resting on the sand.

The injured passenger was airlifted to paramedics waiting at Princeville Airport. The three other passengers and the pilot were later retrieved by another Jack Harter helicopter and flown from the beach.

The circumstances leading to the crash of the tour helicopter were unclear. No further details about the condition of the injured passenger were immediately provided.

Honopu Beach is on the Napali Coast, a rugged stretch of Kauai that is only accessible by hiking, kayaking or aerial tour.

In June 2022, a tour helicopter with six people on board spun uncontrollably downward and crashed into a remote lava field near Kalea on the island of Hawaii. The pilot and two passengers were seriously injured, while three other passengers sustained minor injuries.

