Hawaii tour helicopter crashes in lava field with 6 onboard

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A tour helicopter crashed in a lava field near Hawaii’s Big Island on Wednesday evening with six people on board, officials said.

All six crash victims were safely evacuated from the site, but two were in serious condition, said Cyrus Johnasen, a public information officer for Hawaii County.

Johnasen said the report came in at about 5 p.m. that the helicopter crashed near South Point, the southernmost tip on the Big Island. First responders could not access the site by vehicle so the Hawaii Fire Department sent two helicopters to reach the victims, who were airlifted to nearby ambulances.

The pilot, a man in his 50s, had been trapped but was later extracted and was in serious but stable condition. An 18-year-old woman was reported in serious and worsening condition. Four people were reported as ambulatory. No other information on their identities was immediately released.

1 DEAD, 8 INJURED AFTER VEHICLE DRIVES INTO CROWD IN BERLIN, AUTHORITIES SAY

Johnasen said it was unclear if all six had been transported to hospitals or if emergency responders were continuing treatment themselves in the ambulances.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No information was immediately released on what caused the crash.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.