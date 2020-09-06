Hawaii plane appears to suffer engine fire before landing safely: report

Passengers on a military charter flight in Honolulu had some scary moments late Saturday when an unspecified engine problem caused an inflight emergency, according to a report.

The plane was able to safely land at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and no injuries were reported, FOX station KHON-TV in Honolulu reported.

The plane was met on the tarmac with a large police and first responder presence.

Videos on social media appeared to show a huge fireball coming from the plane while it was still in the air.

The flight had left from Hickam Air Force Base only a few miles away in Honolulu, the Hawaii Department of Transportation said, according to KHON.

The station reported other Honolulu residents said they heard an explosion and saw a bright light.