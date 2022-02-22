NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A civilian contracted helicopter crashed in Hawaii on Tuesday near the Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) in Kauai County, according to the U.S. military.

A PMRF statement said emergency personnel at the facility responded to the crash just after 10 a.m., near the north area of the Barking Sands installation. The helicopter was flying in support of a range training operation.

“Information on casualties will be released once available.,” the statement added.

Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands, a U.S. naval facility, is the world’s largest instrumented, “multi-dimensional” testing and training missile range, according to the U.S. Navy.

“PMRF is the only range in the world where submarines, surface ships, aircraft, and space vehicles can operate and be tracked simultaneously,” the Navy added.

It’s unclear at this time how many people were on board the helicopter. An investigation is set to be underway to determine the cause of the incident.

The crash occurred after two Black Hawk helicopters were involved in a training accident in Utah on Tuesday.

No crew members were injured during that training accident, according to the Utah National Guard.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.