Hawaii couple plans to sue Hawaiian Airlines after their dog dies on flight

A Hawaii couple plans to sue Hawaiian Airlines after their 1-year-old English pitbull died while traveling on a flight from Las Vegas back home to Honolulu.

The airlines provided a statement to Hawaii News Now, where they claim to “take great care” when transporting animals on flights, while also expressing their remorse as they await the necropsy results for the fallen pet.

“We were saddened to learn of the passing of our customer’s dog.”

While Hawaii Air claims to have been in “frequent” communication with the dog’s owner, Aulani Kupahu, he begs to differ.

“The first phone call was basically Tofu died. That’s it, Kupahu says. “Someone will be in touch with you. We waited, waited. Nothing. We never got no email – nothing. As far as Hawaiian Airlines reaching out to us, it was just those two phone calls, but I mean, I don’t know what the reason for them even calling. They have no answers for us.”

The owner reportedly bought the dog for $10,000.

Fox News reached out to Hawaiian Airlines but has yet to receive a response.

This is the second time a dog has died within the past year for Hawaiian Airlines. Hawaii News Now reports that a man claimed his 2-year-old pit bull died while on a flight from Hawaii to Seattle in July 2021.

The airlines will have their hands filled with legal matters if the couple carries out with the lawsuit. It will be the transportation company’s second suit within the past week. Last week, seven Hawaiian Airlines employees reportedly filed a class action lawsuit against the company’s vaccine mandate.

Back in 2019, a Hawaiian Airlines flight traveling from Honolulu to New York City was reportedly diverted to San Francisco after a flight attendant suffered a fatal heart attack while on board.