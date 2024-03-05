Harvard hands over 1,500 documents to House committee in antisemitism probe

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Harvard University has submitted over a thousand documents to the House Education Committee in compliance with a subpoena against the Ivy League college.

The school handed over approximately 1,500 documents relevant to the ongoing probe to the committee on Monday.

“Harvard denounced antisemitism on our campus and have made clear that the university will continue to take actions to combat antisemitism in any form,” a Harvard spokesperson said of the ongoing probe.

The spokesperson continued, “This includes ongoing efforts to engage with and learn from students, faculty and staff to identify the causes of antisemitic behaviors and address them when they occur on our campus. Harvard is focused on safety and ensuring a sense of belonging for our Jewish students — so that every member of our community is protected, embraced and valued, and can thrive at Harvard.”

The submission of documents comes amid ongoing turmoil at the university due to disputes and resignations within the antisemitism task force. Multiple members have stepped down from the team due to personal frustrations.

Last month, Harvard Business School Professor Raffaella Sadun became the second person to step down from her position on a Harvard antisemitism task force.

Sadun reportedly decided to step down because she felt Harvard would not commit to implementing the task force’s ideas. She had been frustrated by the antisemitism task force for a while.

Harvard President Alan M. Garber originally appointed Sadun in January to lead the task force as a co-chair in January. She will be replaced by Jared Ellias, a law professor.

The task force had already faced controversy with the appointment of Derek Penslar as the head. Critics noted that Penslar was one of over 2,800 academics, clergy members and other public figures who signed an open letter written by the group Academics4Peace in August.

The letter claimed the Israeli government aims to “ethnically cleanse all territories under Israeli rule of their Palestinian population,” stating, “Palestinians live under a regime of apartheid.”

Rabbi David Wolpe previously announced his own resignation from Harvard’s antisemitism board in December through an X post, citing the “evil” ideology that permeates the school.

