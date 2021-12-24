Harris tests negative for COVID for second time after close contact with WH staffer

Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative for COVID-19 again Friday after coming into contact with a staffer who tested positive, the White House said.

On Wednesday, officials said Harris tested negative for COVID after being with the staffer the day before. Follow-up antigen tests on Friday for Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, yielded a negative result as well, a White House official said.

Harris also took a PCR test to detect the coronavirus. The results will be available Friday afternoon, the official said.

The White House said this week that Harris is tested on a regular basis.

“On Wednesday morning, a staff member who staffed the Vice President throughout the day Tuesday received a positive test result for COVID-19,” the White House in a statement Wednesday announcing Harris’ negative test results. “Yesterday, Monday and every day last week, this staff member tested negative for COVID-19. This staff member is fully vaccinated and boosted and did not experience symptoms. Others who were in close contact with this staff member are being contacted and will be advised to get tested per CDC guidance.”

President Biden also had a “close contact” with a staff member who has tested positive for COVID-19, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on Monday.

“On Monday morning, a mid-level staff member, who does not regularly have contact with the President, received a positive result for a COVID-19 test,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement this week. ” Three days earlier, on Friday, that staff member had spent approximately 30 minutes in proximity to the President on Air Force One, on the way from Orange, South Carolina to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.”

