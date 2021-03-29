Harris reportedly frustrated with ongoing VP mansion renovations amid border crisis

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day …

Harris reportedly frustrated with ongoing VP mansion renovations as border crisis continues

The Biden administration is putting out a call for government volunteers to report for duty amid the significant surge at the border, but many are asking — where is the person deputized to ‘fix’ the line in the sand crisis?

As the immigration mess at the southern border gets more and more out of hand, Vice President Kamala Harris still remains inexplicably silent.

Even after President Biden officially tapped the VP Wednesday to lead in response to border challenges, there aren’t any plans for her to travel south or even address the issue. According to the Office of the Vice President, Harris had no events this past weekend and no mention of border-related activity.

This comes as the Biden administration is now asking for government volunteers to help manage the migrant surge. The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) has sent memos to agency heads seeking “volunteer deployments” for up to 120 days, Fox News confirmed.

“We are actively working to screen, process and deploy these volunteers while continuing our recruitment efforts and exploration of other avenues to bolster staff resources at the border,” an OPM spokesperson said. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

In other developments:

– Texas Democrat shares new photos of migrant kids being held at the southern border.

– Biden admin asks for government volunteers at the border amid crisis.

– Lawmakers at border urge empathy for migrants: ‘These are not invaders.’

– Border crisis can be ‘fixed‘ in a week if Biden returns to Trump immigration policies: Sen. Kennedy.

– Chris Wallace rips Psaki for not allowing reporters at the southern border.

White House lists ‘Biden-Harris administration’ on official website

The White House, breaking with tradition, now lists the “Biden-Harris Administration” on its website rather than simply, “the Biden Administration.”

The move appears to have been one of several moves seemingly intended to elevate Vice President Kamala Harris’ position within President Joe Biden’s administration.

Both Biden and Harris are also listed on the White House’s main Twitter page, with the bio reading: “Welcome to the Biden-Harris White House!”

The move is unprecedented. Neither of the previous two administrations listed both the president and vice president on their main website or social media channels.

Biden has flubbed more than once in referring to his VP as “President Harris.” Earlier this month he misspoke in a speech offering updates on a vaccination progress in the U.S. and referring to his vice president as “President Harris.”

“When President Harris and I took …” Biden said, before momentarily pausing, “a virtual tour of a vaccination site in Arizona not long ago, one of the nurses on that tour injecting people, giving vax each shot, was like administering a dose of hope.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:

– Colin Reed: Biden, Dems’ spending spree – country’s future depends on conservatives doing this.

– Biden to push another coronavirus recovery bill on top of $1.9T package: Psaki.

– Graham: ‘Sick‘ for Biden to ‘play the race card’ on Georgia election law, filibuster.

– Sen. Mike Braun sends letter to Biden urging him to visit border: ‘This surge makes it a moral imperative.’

More DC teens arrested as graphic video of deadly Uber Eats carjacking surfaces

Just days after two teenage girls in Washington, D.C., were charged in a botched carjacking that led to the brutal death of an Uber Eats delivery driver, D.C. police arrested two more teens in another armed carjacking.

The two boys, ages 13 and 14, and both from Southeast D.C., were arrested Thursday evening and charged with armed carjacking, the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department said.

The carjacking occurred Thursday around 8:50 p.m. in the 100 Block of 42nd Street, Northeast, police said.

The victim was in the driver’s seat of their vehicle when two suspects approached. One suspect opened the vehicle door and assaulted the victim, police said. The victim got out and the second suspect also started to assault the victim.

MPD told Fox News that the vehicle was returned and towed by the owner. No additional arrests were made and the case is still under investigation.

The boys’ arrest comes after horrifying video emerged of the deadly botched carjacking by two teenage girls that also took place in D.C. last Monday. The footage is so graphic that Fox News has decided not to share it. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:

– Antifa ‘armed‘ rioters descend on Oregon State Capitol.

– Miami violence continues after 12-year-old boy abducted, sexually assaulted and shot.

– DC mayor deletes preventing auto theft tweet after igniting outrage.

– Man arrested after allegedly shooting at Everglades National Park rangers.

– DC’s mayor under fire for staying silent on brutal carjacking murder.

– ‘Road rage incident’ leaves mother of 6 dead; NC sheriff offers reward.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TODAY’S MUST-READS:

– First they were knocked out of the NCAA tournament — then it got worse.

– School’s move to fire Christian professor over pronouns backfires.

– Ex-CNN’er torches network for having ‘thumb’ on the scale.

– WHO’s inquiry into COVID-19 outbreak ‘highly chaperoned,’ says ex-NSC official.

– Fauci says COVID-19 vaccine push could be ‘best decision’ he’s made.

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

– Indonesia oil refinery: 5 injured, hundreds evacuated after blaze

– Larry Kudlow warns Biden tax plan would ignite ‘class warfare.’

– Ever Given, container ship stuck in Suez Canal, ‘partially refloated.’

– Biden administration working on vaccine passports to pave way for travel.

– Silicon Valley opposes effort to replace Newsom with ‘Trump Republican.’

SOME PARTING WORDS

Steve Hilton on Sunday criticized the Biden administration’s reported push to develop credentials – referred to as passports, health certificates or travel passes – showing proof of vaccination as individuals and businesses emerge from lockdown.

“A nightmare Orwellian infrastructure of control, an unprecedented undemocratic power grab by big business, big government, [and], big bureaucracy,” Hilton said on “The Next Revolution.”

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you’re missing.

Fox News’ Go Watch page is now available, providing visitors with Pay TV provider options in their area carrying Fox News Channel & Fox Business Network.

Fox News First was compiled by Fox News’ David Aaro. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday.