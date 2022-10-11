Harris gushes over Biden on late-night, Brett Favre speaks out about fraud scandal and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

‘I LOVE JOE BIDEN’- Kamala Harris talks Biden, marijuana decriminalization, migrant buses during late-night appearance. Continue reading …

‘UNJUSTLY SMEARED’ – EXCLUSIVE: Brett Favre speaks out about welfare fraud scandal. Continue reading …

‘FAIR-MINDED APPROACH’ – John Fetterman helped release man convicted of murdering elderly woman. Continue reading …

SHOPPER’S HOLIDAY – Amazon’s Prime Day II signals holiday spending hurdles. Continue reading …

TALK SHOW DRAMA – Kathie Lee defends Regis after Kelly Ripa writes bombshell memoir. Continue reading …

–

POLITICS

‘POLITICAL AGENDA’– Gov blasts environment, social and corporate governance as ‘anti-American.’ Continue reading …

BRINGING HOME THE BACON – Biden battles California in Supreme Court fight over pork. Continue reading …

MUM TOO – Democrats, #MeToo silent after Politico outs sexual assault on Republican candidate. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘DISINFORMATION CAMPAIGN’ – Potential Hunter Biden charges underscore failed progressive narratives. Continue reading …

‘CARNIVAL BARKERS’ – NY Mag writer lashes out at media questioning John Fetterman’s fitness for office. Continue reading …

‘EVERYTHING IS RACIST’ – ‘The View’ host Sunny Hostin fumes over being called racist on social media. Continue reading …

‘I’M NOT SURRENDERING’ – Detroit News writer hits ‘progressive’ educators for usurping her parental rights. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS – They’ll let anyone run for office nowadays. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – In 2022, whether you’re considered dangerous or not depends on who you voted for. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – It seems the momentum has clearly shifted towards Republicans. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – The radical Left never takes a vacation from hating on all things American. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

HOLIDAY ROAST – Sen. Warren mocked for Indigenous Peoples’ Day tweet. Continue reading …

DANGEROUS DRUG – Former drug czar declares America’s fentanyl crisis and ‘invasion.’ Continue reading …

ANTI-REGIME ACTIONS – Protests hit Iran’s oil and petrochemical sectors. Continue reading …

FALLEN ON HARD TIMES – OPINION: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s fall: Not unlike the economy’s. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“So, you live in the United States and you watch nightly the chaos in your city, buildings burning, people being pushed in front of subway trains, people getting knocked in the face on the street for no reason, carjackings, murders up in every city in America. So, you look at that and you think, is that really it?”

– TUCKER CARLSON

