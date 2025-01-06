Harris forced to preside over Congress certifying her defeat and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

TOP 3

1. VP Harris forced to certify her own defeat.

2. Over 27 states brace for blizzard,travel nightmare.

3. Canada’s Justin Trudeau ‘likely’ to resign.

MAJOR HEADLINES

BULLY PULPIT – Biden swears at reporters in testy exchange after signing Social Security law. Continue reading …

POLITICALLY DIVIDED – Church struggles to retain congregation following Trump’s election win. Continue reading …

TIMELINE OF TERROR – Bourbon Street psycho cased kill zone, then made ‘unique’ mistake that spared lives. Continue reading …

‘MIKE’ CHECK – Familiar name floated to replace Patriots head coach fired after one season. Continue reading …

‘BIGGEST NIGHT’ – Golden Globes host doesn’t hold back, takes shots at Diddy, Ben Affleck and more. Continue reading …

—

POLITICS

GOING GREEN? – Diet and nutrition experts weigh in on how RFK Jr’s nomination could impact how we eat. Continue reading …

OFF THE RAILS – Metro mayhem has ex-governor speaking out against decision to push new law. Continue reading …

‘DESERVED AND EARNED’ – Police group praises bill to give public sector retirees full Social Security benefits. Continue reading …

ART OF THE DEAL – Israelis look to Trump in debate on Gaza’s future: ‘going to enable things.’ Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

SCHOOL’S OUT – Blue state ends basic reading and writing skills test requirement for teachers. Continue reading …

‘IT’S QUACKERY’ – Detransitioner slams trans ‘pseudoscience’ that doctors said would solve her distress. Continue reading …

‘FATAL MISTAKE’ – Democrats blame Merrick Garland slow-rolling Trump investigation for election loss. Continue reading …

VETERAN FIGHTS BACK – CNN heads to court for high-stakes defamation trial. Continue reading …

OPINION

GIANNO CALDWELL – I know Pam Bondi personally and she will make an amazing attorney general. Continue reading …

JESSICA JACKSON – Trump defied the odds to win a criminal justice victory in his first term. Continue reading …

—

IN OTHER NEWS

END OF WATCH – Police officer and father of two daughters killed, person of interest at large. Continue reading …

TROUBLE IN TEXAS – Feral hogs terrorizing American town as infuriated locals feel their hands are tied. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on Hollywood highlights, dazzling debuts and federal festivities. Take the quiz here …

ROYAL PUSH – Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘fast-tracked’ to throne. Continue reading …

GET HEALTHY, FINALLY – Secrets of living well. See video …

WATCH

JOE CONCHA – Biden ripped for Medal of Freedom ceremony. See video …

FORMER ASSISTANT FBI DIRECTOR CHRIS SWECKER – New Orleans attacker ‘should have set off red flags.’ See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

