Harris accused of bullying legendary singer's daughter

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day …

Nina Simone’s granddaughter claims that Kamala Harris ‘bullied’ her mother to the point she ‘almost killed herself’

Legendary singer Nina Simone’s granddaughter accused Vice President Kamala Harris of causing the family to lose control of Simone’s estate while Harris was California attorney general.

“Nina’s granddaughter here,” ReAnna Simone Kelly wrote on Twitter on Saturday. “My family doesn’t run her estate anymore. It was taken away from us [and] given to white people. Our family name was DRAGGED in the media. We get NO royalties, nothing. Wanna hold someone accountable? Ask Kamala Harris why she came for my family.”

“As I said before, Ask her why she separated my family,” she continued. “Ask her why my grandmothers estate is in SHAMBLES now. Ask her why we as her family no longer own the rights to anything. Ask her why she bullied my mother in court and my mom almost killed herself from the depression.”

A 2016 settlement regarding the Nina Simone Charitable Trust refers to Harris multiple times for her “primary responsibility for supervising charitable trusts in California” as state attorney general.

“The Attorney General asserts that [Lisa Simone] Kelly breached her fiduciary duty to the Estate and to the Charitable Trust and wrongfully diverted Estate assets. The Attorney General seeks to surcharge Kelly for amounts totaling $5,937,749.42 plus over $2.5 million in interest, which the Attorney General contends is far more than one-half of the Estate’s value during [Lisa Simone] Kelly’s administration of the Estate,” the settlement reads.

ReAnna Simone Kelly said there is “a lot of slander” about her mother Lisa Simone Kelly. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

In other developments:

– Secure border an ‘indispensable prerequisite‘ to immigration reform: Gowdy.

– Border crisis shows few signs of slowing as migrant encounters, fentanyl seizures stay high.

– Bindi Irwin details alleged ‘psychological abuse’ from estranged grandpa.

– Kamala Harris has gone 89 days without visit to border since being tapped for crisis role.

– Florida bartender becomes internet sensation after rescuing woman from harasser at bar.

Steve Scalise accuses Pelosi of ‘Soviet-style cover-up’ of COVID-19 origins

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., had some fiery words for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi while speaking at the Faith and Freedom Coalition conference, accusing her of thwarting efforts to investigate the true origins of the COVID-19 pandemic .

“Pelosi won’t do it,” Scalise told the crowd on the second day of the three-day conference in Kissimmee, Fla. He promised that when Republicans retake the House in the 2022 midterms, they will “hold China accountable.”

“They are covering for China right now,” Scalise said of his Democratic colleagues. “It’s a Soviet-style cover-up. We’re going to keep calling them out on it.”

Fox News has reached out to Pelosi’s press office for comment on the matter. A spokesperson referred to the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation into the origins of COVID-19.

The U.S. intelligence community said in May it is examining “all available evidence” on the origin of COVID-19 and “aggressively” working to collect and analyze new information on the issue.

Meanwhile, a push is underway on Capitol Hill and beyond for a full-scale investigation into the origins of the pandemic that has left more than 600,000 Americans dead.

It is unclear whether such a probe will ever happen, though a privately sponsored team of public health experts is already laying the groundwork for one. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:

– As Brazil tops 500K COVID-19 deaths, protests rage against President Jair Bolsonaro.

– Fauci doubles down on claim that attacking him is an attack on science.

– Kevin McCarthy calls for declassification of COVID origins intelligence: ‘Let the entire world know.’

– Biden admin showing ‘empty rhetoric‘ on China as questions remain about origins of COVID-19: Ratcliffe.

St. Louis couple touts new AR-15 after guns seized over BLM encounter

Despite having their weapons seized and pleading guilty to charges in connection with pointing guns at Black Lives Matter rioters on their private property during the summer of 2020, Mark and Patricia McCloskey appeared defiant Saturday, posting a picture of a new AR-15 the St. Louis couple intends to buy.

“Checking out my new AR!” Mark McCloskey tweeted along with two pictures: one with McCloskey at a gun store with the owner, and another with him and his wife, Patricia. In both, he is holding an AR-15 rifle.

The picture came just two days after the McCloskeys pleaded guilty to lesser charges and agreed to pay fines in connection with last summer’s incident involving Black Lives Matter rioters who tore down an iron gate and ignored a “No Trespassing” sign on their private street. The couple said they felt threatened and armed themselves before heading outside to warn off the crowd.

The guns that the couple used in the standoff were seized after their initial arrests in 2020 and will be destroyed. But the McCloskeys are not prohibited from purchasing new firearms.

“We’re strong advocates of the Second Amendment and we’re going to continue to exercise our rights and protect ourselves,” McCloskey told Fox News on Sunday. “We intend to keep our arms and bear them. We’re a constitutional carry state. I will replace those (guns) which the state took.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:

– Dem mayor calls Pride crash ‘terrorist incident’ but that’s not the case.

– Florida bartender receives internet fame after rescuing woman from harasser at bar.

– NYC mayoral candidate Eric Adams says campaign volunteer has been stabbed.

– Jeep plows into family on Bronx sidewalk in suspected targeted attack.

– NYPD releases video of wild Bronx shootout.

– Naked intruder breaks into Los Angeles home, kills family pets: report.

TODAY’S MUST-READS:

– Alabama interstate wreck leaves 10 dead, including 9 children.

– Jon Rahm captures US Open title with clutch putts on final holes.

– Iran’s sole nuclear power plant undergoes emergency shutdown.

– Trump or DeSantis? Straw poll shows how they stack up for 2024.

– Chrissy Teigen’s cry me a river John Legend Father’s Day post.

– Bernie Sanders won’t walk back ACB criticisms even after she voted to keep ObamaCare.

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

– Amtrak’s regional rail expansion faces hurdle from freight trains.

– US plans to spend big on critical minerals; choosing where isn’t easy.

– Facebook, Alphabet keep rising; Apple, Netflix fade.

– Worker shortage has sparked a rent-a-staffer boom in the food industry.

– The natural-gas glut has evaporated, driving prices higher.

#TheFlashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on “This Day in History”

SOME PARTING WORDS

Mark Levin on Sunday called the far-left congressional ‘Squad’ nothing more than a “cabal of Marxists who hate this country.”

“They talk about the Squad. This is not a Squad, this is a cabal of Marxists who hate this country—some of them first, second-generation immigrants into the country, who bring their attitudes, who bring their indoctrination into the country, and are at war, right there in the halls of Congress, against our own country,” he said on “ Life, Liberty & Levin.”

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you’re missing.

Fox News’ Go Watch page is now available, providing visitors with Pay TV provider options in their area carrying Fox News Channel & Fox Business Network.

Fox News First was compiled by Fox News’ David Aaro. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday.