close

Video

New Hampshire authorities now say missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery may have been last seen with her dad and stepmother up to two weeks after they claimed she moved back in with her biological mother, who lost custody in 2018.

Authorities previously said they believed Harmony had last been seen on the day after Thanksgiving in 2019. Now they say Harmony likely disappeared between Thanksgiving Day, which was Nov. 28, and Dec. 10 of that year.

Investigators say Harmony’s dad and stepmom, Adam and Kayla Montgomery, were living out of a car following their Nov. 27 eviction from the house at 77 Gilford Street in Manchester.

Harmony Montgomery has been missing since late 2019 – but authorities opened a massive missing person investigation two years later. (Manchester Police Department)

MISSING HARMONY MONTGOMERY: MASSACHUSETTS GOP GOV SAYS STATE’S HANDLING OF CUSTODY CASE UNDER REVIEW

“Multiple individuals have reported seeing Harmony with Adam and Kayla in the following days; however, by approximately Dec. 6-10, 2019, Adam and Kayla apparently had only their two common children, and Harmony was no longer with them,” police said Monday.

The couple subsequently had another child, who is now 1.