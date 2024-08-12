Hard drugs found inside Buc-ee’s plushies during traffic stop in Texas

Authorities in Texas uncovered drugs stuffed inside plush toys of a beloved, iconic mascot of the Lonestar state during a routine traffic stop.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office announced in a statement that a deputy found marijuana and ecstasy inside Buc-ee’s beaver plush toys on July 31, just after 1 a.m, while searching the inside of the vehicle.

Officials said the driver gave consent to the deputy to search the vehicle.

During the search, officials said the deputy detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and located the Buc-ee’s plushies in the rear seat.

After exploring the toys, the deputy discovered packages inside and found that the plushies were re-stitched. The stuffed beavers were found to contain packages of marijuana and ecstasy, officials said.

Authorities said the marijuana weighed over two pounds.

In Texas, possession of between 4 oz. and 5 lbs. of marijuana is a felony, punishable by imprisonment of 180 days to 2 years in jail and a fine of up to $10,000.

After the discovery of the drugs, the driver, who was identified as Lugene Davis Jr., 47, of San Antonio, claimed he was suffering from chest pain.

Officials said EMS was dispatched to the location and transferred Davis to a local hospital for treatment.

The marijuana and ecstasy were seized, and a warrant was issued for Davis.