Hannity says Secret Service ‘pounced’ on Trump ‘within seconds’ after gunshots

Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity spoke with former President Trump on Sunday moments after an apparent assassination attempt in Florida and gave grim details on what may have been the second attempt on Trump’s life in just two months.

Hannity joined fellow hosts Eric Shawn and Arthel Neville as the news was breaking, telling viewers he had just spoken with Trump and Miami real estate developer Steven Witkoff, who were on the fifth hole at about 1:30 p.m. when shots rang out at the Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach.

“Within seconds, the Secret Service pounced on the president and covered him,” Hannity said. “You had snipers with tripods. They knew the direction where the shots had been fired. And they had eyes on the location where the shots had been fired,” Hannity said, adding that Secret Service whisked the president away to the clubhouse.

It was later determined that the shots had been fired by Secret Service agents who saw the suspect with an AK-47, which he discarded as he fled in a black Nissan. The man, who was not identified, was arrested a short time later.

FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP SAFE AFTER ‘GUNSHOTS IN HIS VICINITY,’ CAMPAIGN SAYS

Sunday’s shooting comes approximately two months after an assassination attempt on Trump just minutes after he began a campaign rally in Butler, Pa.

Hannity said Trump’s main concern upon reaching the clubhouse seemed to be to make sure everyone was OK. The former president quipped that he regretted not being able to finish the hole he was on.

“There’s not a lot of details at this moment. Now, I would assume we’re going to get more information from the Secret Service. I know that there were at least 30 to 50 sheriffs’ deputies and West Palm Beach police there. They responded immediately,” Hannity said. “I happened to be driving in and around the area. I drove past Mar-a-Lago to see what was going on. There was a heavy, heavy police presence there.”

The shooting occurred about seven weeks before Election Day.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump had returned to Florida this weekend from a West Coast swing that included a Friday night rally in Las Vegas and a Utah fundraiser.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.