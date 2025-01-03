Half-sibling of alleged New Orleans attacker says brother was radicalized, struggled to find himself

Abdur Rahim-Jabbar — the half-brother of Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the suspect in the New Year’s Day terror attack in New Orleans — blamed radicalization for the terror attack, though noted that he did not see any signs ahead of time.

Fox News spoke with Abdur Rahim-Jabbar in Beaumont, Texas , where he grew up. In all there are five siblings, he noted. The children have the same father.

Abdur said that Jabbar grew up Muslim, along with his entire family. He said that Jabbar stepped away from Islam, but found his way back following his latest divorce.

Jabbar struggled to find himself throughout his life, his half-brother told Fox News. He said that his half-brother served in the army in a bid “to find something, to set him straight, ground him, and maybe find a viable career path.”

Following Jabbar’s divorces, his brother said that he was “looking for some type of guidance in his life.”

His half-brother blamed radicalization for the attack and said that he did not see any signs prior to the attack. He also expressed condolences.

He said this “was not a direct reflection of his brother and the Muslim community .”

The terror attack earlier this week left more than a dozen dead and even more injured.