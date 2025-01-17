Half a dozen injured after tractor-trailer, dump truck slam into NJ Target

Nearly a dozen people were injured Friday afternoon after a dump truck crashed into a tractor-trailer, then slammed into a New Jersey Target.

The dump truck lost control while driving down a steep hill, crossed the road, and hit the tractor-trailer, affiliate Fox 5 New York reported.

The destruction continued, as the vehicles flew into the North Bergen Target at 7101 Tonnelle Avenue.

North Hudson Regional Fire Chief David Donnarumma confirmed six people were injured, with one woman in critical condition, according to FOX 5.

The woman had to be extricated from the bathroom, where she sustained extensive injuries, according to the report.

Video from SkyFOX showed a giant hole in the side of the department store, with the tractor-trailer wrapped around a telephone poll and the dump truck inside the business.

The street is closed while crews remove the wreckage and structural engineers assess the building, according to authorities.

North Bergen Mayor Nicholas Sacco released a statement, calling the crash “devastating.”

“According to initial reports, a dump truck descending 69th Street hill lost control, crossed into oncoming traffic, and struck a tractor-trailer,” Sacco wrote. “The force of the collision caused both vehicles to crash into the Target store. … Additional updates will be provided as new information arises. Please offer your support and prayers to the injured individuals.”

The Target was open for business at the time of the crash. It is unclear how many people were in the affected area.

Fox News Digital reached out to Target for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

Fox 5 New York’s Adeja Shivonne contributed to this story.