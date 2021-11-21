Haitian gang releases 2 Christian missionaries held hostage, 15 still being held

A Christian missionary group announced that two of its 17 missionaries have been released after being held hostage by a Haitian gang.

Christian Aid Missionaries, which is based in Ohio, made the announcement on Sunday but did not provide further information about the individuals released.

“We have learned that two of the hostages in Haiti were released. We praise God for this! Only limited information can be provided, but we are able to report that the two hostages who were released are safe, in good spirits and being cared for,” the group said in a statement.

Fifteen of the group’s missionaries are still being held hostage by the 400 Mawozo gang.

On Oct. 16, the gang kidnapped 17 members of the group, which includes five children. Sixteen members are U.S. citizens, and one is Canadian. The group’s Haitian driver was also kidnapped.

“We encourage you to continue to pray for the full resolution of this situation. While we rejoice at this release, our hearts are with the fifteen people who are still being held. Continue to lift up the remaining hostages before the Lord,” the group said.

