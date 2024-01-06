Gypsy Rose Blanchard alleges grandfather assaulted her as a child

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the Missouri woman who spent more than eight years in prison for helping kill her abusive mother, alleges in a new documentary series that her grandfather sexually abused her as a child.

Blanchard has made national headlines in recent weeks since the now-32-year-old was released on parole on Dec. 28 after serving 85% of her 10-year prison sentence for second-degree murder, and her recently revealed accusations of sexual assault against her grandfather have added a new layer of tragedy to her life story.

“When I was living with my grandpa and my step-grandmother…things changed in my life forever,” Gypsy says in Lifetime’s new documentary series, “The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard,” released on Friday.

She continued: “I was being sexually abused, molested. My grandpa would take me out of my wheelchair and bring me into a closet or a shack that was back behind their house where he would do woodworking, and he would perform sexual acts on me. He would make me touch him. He would touch me.”

Gypsy, a victim of Munchausen Syndrome by proxy through her mother, lived with her grandparents in Louisiana after her mother sustained a severe injury from a car crash when she was about 9 years old.

“At nine, I don’t think I knew that it was wrong, but then my grandfather told me not to tell anyone. He’s like, ‘You don’t want Pa Pa to go to jail, do you?'” Gyspy says from a prison call in the new docuseries.

Gyspy’s grandfather, Claude Pitre, is confronted about the accusations in the series.

“That’s the first I’ve heard of it,” he says of Gypsy’s molestation accusations against him. He then goes on to blame Gyspy for coming onto him beginning when she was just 4 years old.

“She would try to touch me, and I said, ‘No, don’t do that.’ … She started that when she was about four years old. … She was trying to touch me,” Pitre says.

When reporters informed Gypsy of his response in the show, she told producers that there is no part of her “that questions if this happened or not.”

“This 100% happened. And he can take it to his grave if he wants to, but the one person that is not going to visit him at his grave is me,” she says in the show.

Blanchard pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2016, when she was 24, for her role in plotting to kill her abusive mother, Claudine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, in their Missouri home in 2015 with help from her former boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn. Godejohn is currently serving a life sentence for carrying out Dee Dee’s stabbing death.

Experts believe Dee Dee had Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a psychological illness in which perpetrators — often parents — project fake illnesses onto victims — often their children — to receive attention or material items out of sympathy for the victim.

Dee Dee convinced Gypsy that she had a litany of illnesses, including leukemia, muscular dystrophy and more. She also forced Gypsy to sit in a wheelchair and take drugs she did not need, shaved her head, and convinced her that she was years younger than Gypsy’s actual age.

When her mother recovered and moved Gypsy out of her grandfather’s house, Gypsy said she was relieved, but the distance between herself and the rest of her family only allowed her mother to become more controlling, she says in the docuseries.

Gypsy’s cousin, Bobby Pietre, described the situation between Gyspy and her mother as “Mommie Dearest to the max,” referencing a 1981 psychological drama film about an abusive mother’s relationship with her daughter.

Gypsy described her first day in prison as one of her best memories.

“The best memory I have in my entire life is the day that I got to prison and I got to go out to the picnic tables, and I’m like, ‘I’m free,'” she says in the new show. “I’m free to have friends. I’m free to do what I want.”

She says later on that some people call her a “victim,” and others call her a “murderer,” “but there is so much more under the surface.”

The third part of “The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard” is set to be released on Saturday evening.