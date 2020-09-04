GWU issues statement on the prof who says she is not actually Black

George Washington University said it is looking into one of its professors who admitted Thursday to claiming to be Black when she is actually white and Jewish.

Jessica Krug, who teaches Black history at the Washington-based college, wrote a blog post on Medium titled: “The Truth, and the Anti-Black Violence of My Lies” where she revealed her ethnicity.

“We are aware of the post and are looking into the situation,” a university spokesperson told Fox News on Friday in an email. “We cannot comment further on personnel matters.”

Krug has authored several books on Black history. According to the university website, she is an expert in Latin America, African-American history and imperialism and colonialism.

“To an escalating degree over my adult life, I have eschewed my lived experience as a white Jewish child in suburban Kansas City under various assumed identities within a Blackness that I had no right to claim: first North African Blackness, then U.S. rooted Blackness, then Caribbean rooted Bronx Blackness,” Krug’s blog post reads.

She said she’s been dealing with mental health issues since childhood.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was not clear what actions, if any, the university will take regarding her employment.

Fox News’ Lillian LeCroy and Bradford Betz contributed to this report.