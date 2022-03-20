Gunshots ring out in Miami Beach, sending spring breakers fleeing

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida spring breakers ran for their lives early Sunday morning when a gunman fired multiple shots in Miami Beach, according to a report.

“Two victims were located with an apparent gunshot wound and were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital by Miami Beach Fire Rescue with non-life-threatening injuries,” a spokesman with the Miami Beach Police Department told Fox News Digital on Sunday.

The stampede of college-aged spring breakers made a run for it near a popular bar and dining spot near the intersection of Ocean Drive and 9th Street Sunday just after midnight, according to the Daily Mail.

WEST POINT CADETS INVOLVED IN FLORIDA SPRING BREAK FENTANYL OVERDOSE

Videos on social media show the people running from the scene.

One woman was shot in the leg and another was seen being transported on a stretcher, according to the report.

Another man was also reported with a gunshot wound at a local hospital. His injuries are non-life-threatening and are believed to have been caused by the shooting, according to authorities.

Police are currently investigating what led to the shooting. People with information on the matter are encouraged to contact the Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The shooting comes days after five West Point cadets overdosed on fentanyl-laced cocaine in Florida while on spring break.