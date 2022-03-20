FOX News 

Gunshots ring out in Miami Beach, sending spring breakers fleeing

Florida spring breakers ran for their lives early Sunday morning when a gunman fired multiple shots in Miami Beach, according to a report.

“Two victims were located with an apparent gunshot wound and were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital by Miami Beach Fire Rescue with non-life-threatening injuries,” a spokesman with the Miami Beach Police Department told Fox News Digital on Sunday.

The white sands and turquoise ocean of beautiful Miami Beach, Florida as shot from an altitude of about 500 feet during a helicopter photo flight.
(Credit: iStock)

The stampede of college-aged spring breakers made a run for it near a popular bar and dining spot near the intersection of Ocean Drive and 9th Street Sunday just after midnight, according to the Daily Mail.

Videos on social media show the people running from the scene.

One woman was shot in the leg and another was seen being transported on a stretcher, according to the report.

Another man was also reported with a gunshot wound at a local hospital. His injuries are non-life-threatening and are believed to have been caused by the shooting, according to authorities.

Police are currently investigating what led to the shooting. People with information on the matter are encouraged to contact the Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers.

Despite the coronavirus, spring breakers return to South Beach and walk along Ocean Drive that is closed to traffic on Thursday, March 12, 2021. Miami Beach officials are imposing an emergency 8 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew effective immediately, saying large, out-of-control spring break crowds crammed the beaches, trashed some restaurant properties and brawled in the streets. Tourists and hotel guests are being told to stay indoors during the curfew hours. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)
((Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP))

The shooting comes days after five West Point cadets overdosed on fentanyl-laced cocaine in Florida while on spring break.