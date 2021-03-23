Gunshots fire during post fight MMA brawl in Florida

A wild brawl erupted at an MMA event in Florida, where fighting fans tossed chairs and traded punches before one pulled out a gun and opened fire, video shows.

Footage obtained by TMZ shows the chaos that broke out following the main event at Saturday’s RIZE Fighting Championship in Lake Worth, where hundreds of fans were on hand to see a bantamweight title match between Alexis Fernandez and Filipe Valentim.

It’s unclear how the free-for-all at the Bamboo Room got started, but droves of people are seen pushing and shoving each other before chairs start flying and security guards desperately try to contain the growing melee.

SCHUMER VOWS SENATE WILL TAKE ON GUN CONTROL MEASURES

As several in the crowd captured the onslaught on their cellphones, one man reached into a bag, pulled out a gun and fired at least one round, sending others running for safety, the footage shows.

“Oh sh-t!” one man said after hearing the gunfire.

It’s unclear how the free-for-all at the Bamboo Room got started.

An announcer had asked the crowd to “take their seats” just before the gunshot can be heard on the clip.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the incident, said at least two shots were fired, TMZ reported.

Paramedics treated several people who had minor injuries in the brawl, according to the report.

At least two shots were fired, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

BOULDER MASS SHOOTING SUSPECT IDENTIFIED, CHARGED WITH 10 COUNTS OF FIRST-DEGREE MURDER

Armando Gonzalez, president of RIZE Fighting Championship, told WPBF he was upset that the “scary” incident marred the event.

“For an event that went so well to end like that, it’s kind of frustrating,” Gonzales told the station. “Hopefully the authorities will take that man into custody.”

The co-owner of the Bamboo Room said an argument between fans set off the brawl.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Paramedics treated several people who had minor injuries in the brawl.

“For 20 seconds, everything’s going back and forth, it was intense,” co-owner Darren Cummings said. “For us, I’m not so sure we are going to allow these events anymore in our parking lot. We will stick to what we do, which is more live music.”

A message seeking comment from the Palm County Sheriff’s Office early Tuesday was not immediately returned.