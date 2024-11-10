Gunshots at Tuskegee University’s 100th homecoming caught on video; 1 dead, several injured

At least one person is dead, and 16 others are injured after gunshots rang out near the campus of Tuskegee University in Alabama on Sunday morning.

Of the 16 injured, police said 12 of them were wounded by gunfire.

No arrests have been made. All classes will be canceled on Monday as law enforcement continues to “process the scene,” and grief counselors will be made available to students in the chapel on Monday, according to a statement from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on X.

The frightening moments, which unfolded during the university’s 100th homecoming weekend, were captured on video posted to social media.

In a video posted to X, people are seen ducking behind a vehicle while gunshots are heard firing in the background.

“Oh my gosh,” one person said.

“Get down, get down,” another said.

A spokesperson for Tuskegee University confirmed to Fox News Digital that a shooting occurred on campus early Sunday morning, “resulting in the death of a non-university individual.”

“The parents of this individual have been notified. Several others including Tuskegee University students were injured and are receiving treatment at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery,” the statement continued. “Emergency responders, along with campus and local law enforcement, have secured the scene. The Alabama Bureau of Investigations is conducting an active investigation.”

“The university is in the process of completing student accountability and notifying parents,” the spokesperson added. “Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.”

Police said the shooting victim was an 18-year-old man. An autopsy was planned at the state’s forensic center in Montgomery.

Twelve people were wounded by gunfire, and four others sustained injuries that weren’t related to the shooting, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in an update Sunday afternoon. Some of the injured included university students.

Tuskegee was celebrating its 100th homecoming this weekend, per the university’s website.

In a later statement, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said its special agents launched an investigation into the shooting at the request of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office.

“At approximately 1:40 a.m., Special Agents received notification of multiple individuals shot on the campus of Tuskegee University in Tuskegee, located within Macon County,” the statement said. “Multiple individuals have been transported to area hospitals for treatment and one individual has been confirmed deceased. Special Agents are still in the process of gathering and examining information relative to the sequence of events which ultimately led to the shooting.”

“The scene has now been secured by several law enforcement agencies,” it added. “At this time, no arrests have been made. Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.