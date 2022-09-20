Gunman shoots 3 at Texas fair before being shot by deputies: police

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A gunman shot three people, including two first responders, at the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo in Texas before he was shot and wounded by sheriff’s deputies, authorities said.

Just before 11 p.m. Monday, a man opened fire on Potter County deputies working off-duty at the fair in Amarillo, Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas said.

Thomas said the “male suspect opened fire on the deputies, striking a deputy and an off-duty firefighter, also working at the fair, and a bystander.” Deputies returned fire, wounding the suspect.

A witness described the scene as “pure chaos” to KFDA-TV.

The deputy, firefighter and bystander were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said. The suspected gunman was taken to the hospital with injuries that were described as life-threatening.

Thomas did not identify any of the victims or the suspect. He did not offer a motive for the shooting, which is being investigated by the Texas Rangers.

Amarillo is about 365 miles northwest of Dallas.

The Tri-State Fair will be closed until 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to a press release.

“All normal operating hours will resume at that time,” the announcement reads. “Additional security measures will be in place at gates and on grounds. All walk-through traffic needs to occur at Gates 1 & 4.”

The fair began on Sept. 16 and is expected to operate through Sept. 24, according to its website.

Organizers implemented a “clear bag policy” for attendees this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.