Gunman remains at large after shooting five people at Connecticut mall

A gunman is still on the loose after a shooting at a Waterbury, Connecticut, mall on Tuesday that resulted in five people being shot, according to police.

Waterbury Police Department Chief Fernando Spagnolo told reporters none of the victims were fatally wounded and all of them were transported and treated at area hospitals.

Police were called to the Brass Mill Center Mall at about 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of a disturbance.

When officers arrived, they located five victims who were struck by gunfire.

“We do not believe this was a random act of violence,” Spagnolo said. “We believe this started as a conflict and it escalated. We do know that there was one gunman at this time [whom] we’ve identified. That gunman was armed with a semi-automatic pistol.”

The chief also said evidence has been recovered from the scene that is helping to identify the type of weapon used, and “hopefully” the shooter, through various investigative means and forensic technology.

State Police, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are assisting police with the investigation, which includes the collection of video and digital evidence.

“This is going to be a very lengthy and ongoing and active investigation,” Spagnolo said.

He also said there is currently no danger to the public, though he advised anyone to report anything suspicious to the police.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont called the shooting “tragic” in a post on X.

“This afternoon there was a tragic mass shooting at the Bass Mill Center in Waterbury, a place where everyone should feel safe. We are grateful to law enforcement, who acted swiftly,” the governor wrote. “Details are still forthcoming, but the @CT_STATE_POLICE will be assisting @WaterburyPD with the investigation. Our hearts break for the Waterbury community, the victims, and their families who have been impacted by this incident.”