Gunman opens fire near Tennessee State University in Nashville

A suspect opened fire near Tennessee State University (TSU) in Nashville on Saturday evening, killing at least one person and wounding several others.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) announced the shooting on social media Saturday. During a news conference, police said at least one person was killed, and nine others were wounded.

“Multiple victims have been injured following a shooting on Jefferson Street and 27th Avenue North,” police wrote on Facebook. “The scene is secure and victims are at area hospitals.”

The shooting took place shortly before a homecoming football game started, according to WZTV. TSU faced Eastern Illinois University at Nissan Stadium.

WZTV reported that the victim who was killed was 24 years old, and three of the wounded victims are juveniles.

Authorities are actively investigating the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.