Gunfire erupts at Philly birthday party, 4 teens shot: police

website maker

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Four teenagers were shot at a birthday party in Philadelphia Wednesday night.

Gunfire erupted just before 11:30 p.m. when officers responded, according to FOX 29 Philadelphia.

The gunshot victims’ ages range between 15 and 18.

A 15-year-old girl was shot in her back and leg. A 16-year-old girl, 16-year-old boy and 18-year-old girl were all shot in their legs, Philadelphia police Chief Inspector Scott Small confirmed.

FIVE INJURED AFTER NEARLY 100 SHOTS FIRED NEAR PHILADELPHIA PLAYGROUND, POLICE SAY

The shooting happened inside a private residence.

“There was a birthday party for a 17-year-old inside of that property and we believe there were about 15 to 20 teenagers and young adults inside of the property,” Small said.

PHILADELPHIA POLICE SAY 6-YEAR-OLD BOY GRAZED BY BULLET WHILE IN BACK SEAT OF CAR

A child as young as 11 years old was also reported to be inside the home.

Police quickly arrived on thescene and arrested three teen boys running out of the party with at least two guns on them, FOX 29’s Steve Keeley tweeted. Two bullets also reportedly went into a house across the street.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The night prior five young people were hurt when nearly 100 shots were fired near a playground in Philadelphia. Police have not established a connection between the two incidents.

Police continue investigating the shooting.