Gun used in Vermont border agent shootout linked to double murder suspect, prosecutors say

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

The woman allegedly connected to the death of a U.S. border patrol agent in northern Vermont used a gun bought by someone who was a person of interest in a double murder in Pennsylvania and California, federal prosecutors revealed Monday.

Teresa Youngblut, 21, faces two weapons charges in connection with the death of Border Patrol Agent David Maland, 44, who died Jan. 20 during a deadly traffic stop shootout in Coventry, Vermont. She had been traveling with Felix Bauckholt, a German citizen who was killed.

According to prosecutors, the gun used by Youngblut and the one that Bauckholt was carrying are linked to a third person in Vermont. The buyer, prosecutors said, is a person of interest in a double homicide investigation in Pennsylvania, U.S. Attorney Michael Drescher said.

That individual is also a person of interest in a murder investigation in Vallejo, California, federal prosecutors said. No other details were provided.

GERMAN NATIONAL SUSPECT IDENTIFIED IN KILLING OF US BORDER PATROL AGENT IN VERMONT

Drescher, on Monday, asked the judge to keep Youngblut in jail, alleging that she is a danger to the community and a flight risk.

“The defendant’s possession and use of a firearm, combined with her itinerary and associations, suggests she poses a current and substantial danger to the community that could not be addressed by a condition or a combination of conditions of pretrial release,” Drescher wrote.

Authorities previously said that Youngblut and Bauckholt were traveling with a large collection of weapons and tactical gear, including 48 rounds of .380-caliber jacketed hollow point ammunition, a ballistic helmet and night vision equipment.

Maland was shot and killed during an immigration inspection in Coventry, Vermont. At the time, Bauckholt appeared to have an expired visa, but investigators later confirmed that his visa was current, the FBI said.

At some point during the traffic stop, Youngblut fired at the agents, prompting at least one to shoot back, according to court documents previously obtained by Fox News.

BORDER PATROL AGENT KILLED IN VERMONT IDENTIFIED

“An originally peaceful interaction between the United States Border Patrol and the occupants of a vehicle became confrontational based on the defendant’s conduct, and she then unnecessarily and inexplicably escalated to deadly violence,” prosecutors said in a Monday court filing.

Maland, a Minnesota native and U.S. Air Force veteran, worked as a Border Patrol agent at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Newport Station.

Youngblut made her first court appearance on Monday in Burlington, Vermont.

“This investigation remains very active, and the legal process continues,” FBI spokesperson Sarah Ruane said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to the U.S. District Court in Burlington and the U. S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont for comment.

Fox News’ Audrey Conklin and the Associated Press contributed to this report.