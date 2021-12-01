The gun that was used in the Michigan school shooting was purchased by the suspect’s father on Black Friday, according to authorities.

The unidentified 15-year-old suspect used a 9mm Sig Sauer, according to police. The suspect’s father bought the gun on Nov. 26, Black Friday, and it contained several rounds of ammunition when authorities recovered it.

“When they took it from him, he had a loaded firearm and he was coming down the hall,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said at a news conference Tuesday. “That, again, I believe interrupted what potentially could have been seven more victims.”

MICHIGAN HIGH SCHOOL TEEN KILLED IN SHOOTING WAS ‘HERO,’ CLASSMATES SAY

It is unclear where the firearm was purchased, and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting with the investigation.

Police said that suspect fired at least 12 rounds, and they had found two, 15-round magazines. The suspect’s father had reportedly purchased three magazines.

“There allegedly were three that were purchased and he had,” the sheriff said. “The crime scene unit, our forensic lab, is on the scene obviously processing a huge crime scene. More than likely that third magazine will be found there.”

MICHIGAN HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING LEAVES THREE STUDENTS DEAD; 15-YEAR-OLD SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

The suspect has also declined to speak with authorities following his arrest and his parents have hired an attorney.

“So there is no conversation that’s going on and no cooperation at that level,” Bouchard said.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald said her office will “issue appropriate charges quickly.”

The parents in the case could also face charges, which Bouchard noted “will all be up to the prosecutor.”

“Ultimately we’re going to present everything how it played out and whatever applicable thing — I presume they’ll charge,” he said. “We certainly want it charged.”

The suspect had also posted a photo of the gun online in the lead up to the shooting, but Bouchard noted his office was not made aware of any credible threats days prior to the shooting.

“It’s my understanding that this was a recent weapon purchase, that he had been shooting with it and had posted pictures of a target and the weapon,” he said of the suspect. “That’s all part of what’s been looked at. We’re going to do a deep dive on the social media and all the activities of this young man.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The shooting left three students dead and eight other students and a teacher injured. The students who died have been identified as 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, and 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin.

At least two of the injured students are in critical condition in the hospital.