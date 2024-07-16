Gun shop where Trump rally gunman purchased ammo pledges full support for law enforcement, prayers for victims

BETHEL PARK, Pa. – The Pennsylvania gun shop where would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks bought ammunition before a deadly attempt on former President Donald Trump’s life at a rally in nearby Butler County has vowed to fully support law enforcement as investigators seek answers in Saturday’s attack.

“As a responsible member of our community, it is our prerogative to cooperate with law enforcement in every way,” Allegheny Arms owner Bruce Piendl told Fox News Digital. “We are thankful that President Trump was not assassinated, and our hearts go out to all victims of this horrible incident.”

Trump suffered an injury to his right ear in the attack, which killed a spectator named Corey Comperatore and critically wounded two other bystanders – David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74, according to authorities.

The FBI, which is leading the investigation into Crooks’ actions, previously said he was not on the radar of federal law enforcement and had no prior criminal record or history of mental illness.

The 20-year-old from Bethel Park graduated from the local high school in 2022. Classmates described him as quiet, a bit of an outcast and the target of bullies. They also remembered him as a strong student, great with math and computers.

He went on to major in engineering at the Community College of Allegheny County while working in the kitchen of a nursing home.

On the day of the shooting, he went to the gun shop just over a mile from his parents’ house and bought 50 rounds of ammo, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported earlier.

Allegheny Arms bills itself as “a new concept, a new attitude for a new generation of responsible firearms owner[s]” in an area where sports shooting and hunting are common activities.

“Out of respect for the ongoing investigation and that of those affected, we will not make any further statements,” the shop owner added.

Federal investigators were still working to identify a motive. Law enforcement sources told Fox News Monday that his phone, laptop and the rifle used in the attack were taken to the FBI’s facility in Quantico, Virginia, for analysis.

FBI agents also visited the Clairton Sportmen’s Club, where Crooks was a member.

It was not immediately clear whether investigators found anything of evidentiary value at the range, and members condemned the suspect and his actions as something their community is “not about.”

“Obviously, the Club fully admonishes the senseless act of violence that occurred [Saturday],” said Rob Bootay, an attorney for the club. “The Club also offers its sincerest condolences to the Comperatore family and extends prayers to all of those injured including the former President.”

Crooks used a DPMS AR-15 5.56 rifle in the attack, according to the sources. His father purchased it legally back in 2013 – but not from Allegheny Arms.

Searches of the suspect’s house and vehicle wrapped up Sunday night. The bureau also said the FBI had interviewed nearly 100 witnesses, including members of law enforcement, as of Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to submit tips at http://tips.fbi.gov or 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Dave Katz, a former federal forearms instructor and the CEO of Global Security Group, said if anyone had seen red flags before the attack it would have been people he spent the most time with – including friends, family, co-workers and classmates – not people he may have encountered at the range or store.

“If the shooter can manage an air of normalcy going to and from the range, where’s the red flag?” he told Fox News Digital. “Look at the Aurora [Colorado] theater gunman. He went to a range three days before, and the owner threw him out — because he wasn’t behaving normal.”

Fox News’ CB Cotton, Sarah Rumpf-Whitten, David Spunt and Jake Gibson contributed to this report.