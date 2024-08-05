Gun Owners of America fights Florida’s ban on carrying firearms openly: ‘Blatant infringement’

FIRST ON FOX: Gun rights activists are taking up the fight to strike down Florida’s ban on openly carrying firearms after the Republican-controlled legislature rejected an repeal effort.

Gun Owners of America (GOA) is filing a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida that seeks to have the 1893 gun restriction declared unconstitutional and a court order to block enforcement of the law. The challenged statute makes it “unlawful for any person to openly carry on or about his or her person any firearm or electric weapon or device.”

“Despite its reputation as a largely gun-friendly state, Florida inexplicably continues to prohibit the peaceable carrying of firearms in an open and unconcealed manner,” the complaint obtained by Fox News Digital states.

“This blatant infringement of the Second Amendment right to ‘bear arms’ runs counter to this nation’s historical tradition and would have criminalized the very colonists who openly carried their muskets and mustered on the greens at Lexington and Concord to fight for their independence.”

The arguments advanced by Gun Owners of America assert Florida’s open carry ban is outside the history and tradition of firearms regulation in the U.S. – a direct appeal to the Supreme Court’s landmark decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen (2022). The high court held that the ability to carry firearms in public is a constitutional right and that any restrictions must fit within the nation’s “historical tradition of firearm regulation.”

Gun Owners of America points out the Florida open carry ban was adopted decades after Reconstruction and more than a century after the Second Amendment was ratified. “To make matters worse, that 1893 carry ban openly targeted only a disfavored subset of the population – newly freed Blacks – while Whites enjoyed de facto immunity from enforcement,” the complaint asserts.

Plaintiffs also say Florida is both a historical outlier and presently one of only a few states that entirely bans the open carry of firearms. The others are blue states California, Illinois and New York, along with the District of Columbia. “In contrast, the vast majority of states permit the open carry of all manner of firearms (both handguns and long guns), by any law-abiding adult and without any sort of permit at all,” the complaint states.

“Plaintiffs seek preliminary followed by permanent injunctive relief, as well as declaratory and other relief, to rectify Florida’s infringement of an enumerated right that ‘shall not be infringed.’”

The lawsuit comes after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a GOP-backed bill last year that eliminated a requirement for state residents to obtain a permit to carry concealed firearms. The law allows eligible citizens 21 years of age and up to carry without asking the government for a permit and without paying a fee. The legislation did not change who is eligible to obtain a carry permit, and those who still wish to get a permit may do so under the law.

A DeSantis administration official told Fox News Digital the governor supported efforts to include repealing the open carry ban in that legislation, but state lawmakers would not come around. Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, a Republican from Naples, said at the time she does not support open carry because the Florida Sheriffs Association (FSA) and other law enforcement groups opposed the effort, according to the Florida Phoenix.

Florida Democrats and anti-gun activists were also against the constitutional carry law, warning that easing access to concealed carry would lead to more violence. Anti-gun group Everytown for Gun Safety calls open carry a “dangerous policy” that is supported by hate groups and claims it is “exploited by White supremacists and opposed by law enforcement and the public.”

Though Second Amendment supporters backed the Florida constitutional carry law, some, like GOA, said it did not go far enough because the reform doesn’t apply to open carry.

“Florida lawmakers claim to be pro-gun, but year after year, they’ve refused to repeal the 1987 ban on open carry, leaving Floridians in the very anti-gun company of New York, Illinois, and California where this is also prohibited,” said Erich Pratt, GOA’s senior vice president.

“GOA has been left with no choice but to sue the state, especially since GOA’s open carry bill was blocked by Republican legislative leadership during the 2024 session’s first week.

“This ban has no historical basis and will surely be found unconstitutional under the Bruen precedent. We look forward to making our case and fighting for law-abiding Floridians.”

St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson, State Attorney Thomas Bakkedahl and the State Attorney’s Office for the 19th Judicial Circuit of Florida are named as defendants in the complaint.

Fox News Digital’s Emma Colton contributed to this report.