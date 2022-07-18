Gun control advocates stunned man who allegedly shot Indiana mall shooter labeled ‘Good Samaritan’

website maker

Critics are lashing out after a man carrying a concealed pistol stopped a mass shooting at an Indiana shopping mall, arguing the man should not be called a “Good Samaritan.”

“The term, ‘Good Samaritan’ came from a Bible passage of a man from Samaria who stopped on the side of the road to help a man who was injured and ignored,” wrote CBS4 traffic anchor Justin Kollar on Twitter Monday. “I cannot believe we live in a world where the term can equally apply to someone killing someone… my God.”

Kollar’s comment comes after a gunman opened fire at a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall on Sunday, killing three people before he was gunned down by a man legally carrying a pistol, according to police. Reports on Monday found that the man who put a halt to the shooting was actually in violation of Greenwood Park Mall policy, which bans the carry of weapons in its facility.

Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers credited the man with saving several lives by killing the shooter, saying they were grateful for his “quick action and heroism.”

“Someone we are calling the ‘Good Samaritan’ was able to shoot the assailant and stop further bloodshed,” Meyers said in a statement. “This person saved lives tonight. On behalf of the City of Greenwood, I am grateful for his quick action and heroism in this situation.”

But some critics joined Kollar in criticizing the man’s actions despite him allegedly putting a stop to the mass shooting.

“The Good Samaritan paid for an unknown immigrant’s health care out of pocket,” comedian John Fugelsang wrote on Twitter. “The Good Samaritan did not shoot anyone. Jesus was not a fan of killing for any reason, including self-defense. But if these ammosexuals had ever read the Bible, they couldn’t support the GOP or NRA.”

“I don’t know who needs to hear this but when a 22-year-old illegally brings a loaded gun into a mall and kills a mass shooter armed with an AR-15 after he already killed three people and wounded others is not a ringing endorsement of our implementation of the Second Amendment,” Moms Demand Action Founder Shannon Watts said on Twitter.

But despite the man’s apparent lack of regard for mall rules, his actions were also praised by Greenwood Park Mall representatives.

“We grieve for the victims of yesterday’s horrific tragedy in Greenwood. Violence has no place in this or any other community. We are grateful for the strong response of the first responders, including the heroic actions of the Good Samaritan who stopped the suspect,” a mall spokesperson said.