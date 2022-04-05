FOX News 

Gulf Coast and Southeast to face thunderstorms, tornados

Another day of strong-to-severe thunderstorms will bring the risk of large hail, damaging winds, tornados and heavy rain from the Gulf Coast states through the Southeast and up into the mid-Atlantic on Wednesday.

Severe storm threat on Tuesday in the Southeast
(Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, high winds and snow will impact the Rockies into the northern Plains mid-week.

Rain still to come in the Southeast
(Credit: Fox News)

Critical fire danger will be widespread over the High Plains.

Potential western record highs
(Credit: Fox News)

Record heat is also expected this week from California into Texas.