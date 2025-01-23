Guatemalan man illegally in US accused of sexually abusing Alabama child shows no remorse: ‘It is what it is’

A Guatemalan man illegally in the United States was taken into custody on Sunday after police in north Alabama said he was caught sexually abusing a child.

Luis Lopez-Martinez, 38, was arrested by Limestone County sheriff’s deputies after a 911 caller reported that he was “caught in the act of abusing a child less than 12 years old,” the sheriff’s office said on Tuesday.

The victim’s family allegedly witnessed the act and detained Lopez-Martinez until law enforcement arrived, according to LCSO. He was then arrested by Limestone County Deputy Bradley Fontenot.

Lopez-Martinez was initially identified by another name, but authorities later confirmed his real identity.

The victim, who was only identified as younger than 12, was immediately taken to an area hospital for medical evaluation and care.

Lopez-Martinez was arrested after he allegedly confessed to sexually abusing the child during an interview with an investigator and said “it is what it is,” according to the sheriff’s office.

He remains in jail with bond set at $250,000.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has placed an immigration detainer on him, which should keep him from returning to the community even if he posts bail.

“When a law enforcement agency honors a detainer, they notify ICE before releasing a potentially dangerous noncitizen. ICE’s federal law enforcement officers then take the noncitizen into custody in the facility’s safe setting,” ICE said on its website when explaining detainers.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation remains active and additional charges are possible.

“I would like to thank Deputy Fontenot and Investigator [Kandace] Wilson for their dedication and tireless efforts in seeking justice for this innocent child,” LCSO Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said. “Their efforts reinforce our commitment to protecting the most vulnerable members of our community and ensuring that justice is served.”