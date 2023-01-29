‘Gruesome’ upstate New York crash between truck, bus leaves at least 6 dead

At least six people were killed in upstate New York Saturday morning and three others injured when a truck collided with a bus on a highway, police said.

Officials called the scene “gruesome,” according to WWNY-TV.

An express bus crashed with a freightliner box truck on State Route 37 in Louisville near the Canadian border just after 6 a.m. ET, New York State Police said in a release.

More than a dozen passengers were on the bus when the crash happened. One driver was in the truck.

The highway was closed for around 12 hours before reopening Saturday evening around 5 p.m. as police worked the scene, WWNY reported.

One of the victims was in critical condition and the other two were in serious condition, police said.

“Everybody worked really good together,” St. Lawrence County Emergency Services Director Matt Denner said, according to WWNY. “Everybody was on the same page. But like I said it was a very difficult scene for everyone there. We had ambulances from Potsdam from Canton, Ogdensburg, Norfork. We were not lacking transporting agencies or EMTS.”

Both vehicles suffered extensive damage.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The road was snowy at the time, WWNY reported.