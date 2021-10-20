Grocery store shoppers sound off on surging prices

Shoppers in a Washington, D.C., suburb reacted to surging grocery prices amid supply-chain bottlenecks and rising inflation.

“Can’t afford half the stuff… I think it’s outrageous,” one shopper in Lanham, Maryland, a city 10 miles northeast from the district, told Fox News.

“It’s crazy!” another woman leaving Costco said.

WATCH to see everyone’s reactions to the high prices and find out what they blame for the problem:

BUTTIGIEG UNDER FIRE FOR CLAIMING SUPPLY CHAIN CRISIS IS DUE TO BIDEN GUIDING COUNTRY OUT OF RECESSION

Food prices rose 4.6% since September 2020, according to the latest Consumer Price Index. Meat, poultry, fish, and eggs rose 10.5%, the most drastic increase among food items.

“You can definitely feel the difference … it takes an impact on your entire life,” a Wegmans shopper told Fox News. She said she’s started going to a discount store for meats and other items.

Luis, a supermarket owner, was filling up his truck with a trolley stacked with items. He said he’s no longer able to get products directly from manufacturers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Manufacturers are only supplying big companies because they cannot produce too much because they don’t have the labor,” Luis said. He added that he’s purchasing items at a price increase anywhere from 10-20%.