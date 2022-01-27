‘Green Gaiter Bandit’ linked to string of bank robberies sought by FBI

An unidentified suspect known as the “Green Gaiter Bandit” allegedly linked to at least 18 bank robberies and bank robbery attempts in Southern California since October is being sought by the FBI and multiple other law enforcement agencies.

The bureau is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect seen wearing a green face-covering in surveillance videos at banks in Los Angeles and Orange counties over the last few months.

The suspect usually passes a note or gives a verbal command to a bank teller for cash or “loose bills” before fleeing on foot, the FBI said in a release Wednesday.

CALIFORNIA FAMILY PLEADS FOR JUSTICE AFTER LOS ANGELES TEEN FOUND SHOT DEAD ON SIDE OF HIGHWAY

He is described as a White man about 6 feet tall, between 50 and 60 years old, with a medium to heavy build and gray hair. He sometimes wears a tan jacket and a variety of differently colored gaiters along with the green one, the FBI said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information on his identity or whereabouts should call law enforcement. In Los Angeles and Orange Counties, the FBI can be reached at 310 477-6565.