Great Lakes, Gulf Coast forecast to see thunderstorms, flash flooding

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will be possible from the eastern Gulf Coast up into the lower Great Lakes.

Heavy rain could cause flash flooding in some regions.

On Friday, the risk sweeps along the East Coast, including some of the big cities across the I-95 corridor during the rush hour drive home.

There is also the risk of stronger storms for the Northwest on Thursday as a system moves through.

Meanwhile, it feels like summertime across the South and Southwest, with the ongoing threat of wildfires starting and spreading.