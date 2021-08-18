The remnants of Tropical Depression Fred impacted the eastern U.S. on Tuesday, causing flooding issues as heavy rain fell.

The storm, which authorities say killed a Las Vegas Man near Panama City, Florida, on Monday, spawned multiple unconfirmed tornadoes in the Southeast, including several in Georgia.

POST-TROPICAL CYCLONE FRED PROMPTS FLOOD WATCHES, WARNINGS

As of Wednesday morning, Fred had knocked out power for more than 21,600 customers in North Carolina and over 13,300 in West Virginia, according to national outage tracker PowerOutage.US.

The storm has moved on a northeastern track, continuing to shift over West Virginia on Wednesday, and was expected to bring more mudslide and flash flooding threats to upstate New York.

The North Carolina transportation department said that multiple landslides from Fred had already closed Interstate 19 through the Nantahala Gorge and tornado watches have remained in effect for the inland Mid-Atlantic region.

Transylvania County, North Carolina, declared a state of emergency after receiving a whopping 10 inches of rain, sending mud and rock onto highways, flooding roads and destroying at least one home.

“It really caught everyone off guard,” Transylvania County Chairman Jason Chappell said. “No one was forecasting that amount of rain.”

TROPICAL STORM FRED BRINGS HEAVY RAIN, STRONG WINDS TO FLORIDA

The National Hurricane Center said Fred had maximum sustained winds of 25 mph and was located about 180 miles west-southwest of State College, Pennsylvania, heading to the northeast at 20 mph.

Little change in strength was projected to occur over the next two days.

The agency warned that flood and flash flood watches are in effect for portions of the southern and central Appalachians and adjacent Piedmont and Cumberland Plateau.

The weather threats come as Tropical Storm Grace strengthened into a hurricane on Wednesday over the northwestern Caribbean Sea.

Grace – which pelted the earthquake-damaged Haiti – was forecast to bring hurricane conditions and a dangerous storm surge to portions of the eastern Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico beginning late Wednesday or Thursday, with an increased risk of both in parts of eastern mainland Mexico beginning late Friday.

A hurricane warning was in effect for the Yucatan from Cancun to Punta Herrero, including Cozumel, and a tropical storm warning was in effect for the Cayman Islands and the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico from north of Cancun to Campeche and from south of Punta Herrero to Puerto Costa Maya.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.